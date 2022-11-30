Local Living: Breakfast with Santa and more holiday happenings

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Town Theatre is presenting A Christmas Story: The Musical.

The show will be held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, now through December 18th.

For more information click here http://towntheatre.com/a-christmas-story/

The Richland County Recreation Commission is holding it’s annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, December 3, 2022.

It will take place at St. Andrews Park on Beatty Road from 9 to 11 a-m.

Kids aged 2 to 12 are also invited to take their picture with Santa and enjoy Christmas themed arts and crafts.

Tickets are $10 and pre-registration is open now. Click here for more info https://richlandcountyrecreation.com/event/breakfast-with-santa/