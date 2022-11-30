Scientists May Have Found a Shark That’s 400 Years Old!

Yes you heard that correctly. Scientists studying life around Greenland and came upon some VERY old sharks. In fact they believe this could be the oldest living vertebrae. Of course they don’t know for sure, but using radiocarbon dating, they say the shark could be as “young” as 272 or as old as 512 years old! Their most likely best estimate is somewhere in the middle at roughly 400 years old! Here’s the article: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-37047168