Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it.

Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy fire visible from the rear of the property, say officials.

The fire spread to the attic area and through the roof. The home suffered significant interior damages.

The fire marshals office says they will be looking into what caused it.