68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures.

The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.

Officials say the parade route will travel South on Sumter Street to Senate Street and left on Senate Street to the dispersal area at Senate St. between Sumter St. and Bull Street.