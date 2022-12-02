68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures.
The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.
Officials say the parade route will travel South on Sumter Street to Senate Street and left on Senate Street to the dispersal area at Senate St. between Sumter St. and Bull Street.
The event will create temporary street closures:
Gervais & Sumter, Marion, Main, Bull, Assembly
Sumter & Elmwood
Main & Richland, Calhoun
Laurel & Sumter, Marion
1700 block of Sumter
Blanding & Sumter
1600 block of Sumter
Taylor & Sumter, Main & Marion
1300 block of Taylor
1400 block, 1500 block of Sumter Street
Hampton & Sumter, Main, Marion
1200 Hampton
Lady & Sumter
1300 block, 1200 block Sumter
Lady & Main
Gervais & Sumter
Senate & Sumter
Pendleton & Sumter, Marion
Marion & Gervais, Senate
Bull & Senate, Gervais
CPD Officers will be posted along the parade route.