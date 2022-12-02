Beaufort deputies: missing 43 year-old woman found safe

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says previously missing person Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, has been located safe and unharmed.
Jessica Mejia,
Courtesy: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Peterson was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies.

She was reported missing by family members earlier this week.

 

 

