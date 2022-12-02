Beaufort deputies: missing 43 year-old woman found safe
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says previously missing person Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, has been located safe and unharmed.
Peterson was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies.
She was reported missing by family members earlier this week.