Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1.

The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office.

According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but returned the contraband to the inmate the next day.

Green failed to seize, report, and document the contraband, say agents.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Darlington County Prison Camp.