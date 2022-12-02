Lazy Creek Pet Food Center hosting pet pictures with Santa!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!

Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats.

Tickets are $20 on Event Brite and must be purchased in advance to reserve your time slot.

All proceeds go towards homeward bound pet rescue and fostering foster animal rescue in Camden.

If you miss tomorrow’s event, you have one more chance on Dec. 10.