Local Living: Snowball Festival and other holiday season events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Dec. 3, the Town of Lexington will be holding it’s Snowball Festival Carnival!

The event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater!

Face painting, balloon artists, letters to Santa rides and more will be on hand.

They’ll also be showing the movie Elf beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit: https://www.experiencecolumbiasc.com/event/snowball-festival-carnival/68243/

Looking ahead to next weekend, the Irmo Holiday Market will take place on Dec. 10.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at the Irmo Community Park.

Many local businesses will be offering their products and services to the public and kids activities, live music, face painting, and pictures with Santa are also planned!

Admission is free to the public. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/irmo-holiday-market-tickets-253709079687

You and your pet can get in the holiday spirit tomorrow, Dec. 3 and take pictures with Santa!

Stop by the Lazy Creek Pet Food Center in Lexington, starting at 8 a.m. for a photo and a swag bag of treats.

Tickets are $20 on Event Brite and must be purchased in advance to reserve your time slot.

All proceeds go towards homeward bound pet rescue and fostering foster animal rescue in Camden.

If you miss tomorrow’s event, you have one more chance on Dec. 10.