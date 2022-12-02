SLED charges nurse with practicing without a license, identity fraud

A South Carolina woman has been charged with identity fraud, neglect of a vulnerable adult, and practicing as a registered nurse without a license.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A South Carolina woman has been charged with identity fraud, neglect of a vulnerable adult, and practicing as a registered nurse without a license.

Kimberly Faye Campbell, 48, was arrested on Nov. 15 in Anderson, Pickens and Greenville counties on three counts of each charge, say South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) agents.

Authorities say Campbell treated patients at Easley Place care facility while her license to practice as a nurse was suspended.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.