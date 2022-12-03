Dutch Fork wins seventh state championship

The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes are once again state champions.

The Foxes claimed their seventh state title, all under head coach Tom Knotts, after blowing out Fort Dorchester 46-6 at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium Saturday afternoon.

“Losing last year, you felt the pressure and we felt tight all year,” said Knotts. “But every day for me was trying to win a championship, and I’m more relieved than anything.”

The Foxes finished the season 13-1 this season, and for Knotts, he now has 451 wins to his name with a 46-6 record in the playoffs.

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green had a phenomenal day with 241 yards and three touchdowns, and the Foxes defense was relentless, forcing three fumbles, two sacks and held the Patriots to their lowest point total in two years.