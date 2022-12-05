Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.

If you know who this person is, call CrimeStoppers or call 803-874-2741 to speak with investigators.

