Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way.

According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.

According to Lexington County Fire Service, the fire was reportedly started by a space heater.