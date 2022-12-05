Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers

Image: SC State University

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.

The University received the funds Monday from the Leveraging Innovation for Educator Excellence (Life2). With black men making up less than 2% of instructors currently teaching in South Carolina classrooms, Program Director Dr. Thelma Sojouner says it’s important for students to see these types of role models.

“There is a tremendous need for children to see young men coming in and working in the schools,” said Dr. Thelma Sojourner, program director for Life2, a program dedicated to improving teacher efficacy. “Thank you for what you’re doing here. I’m excited for what we are going to be able to do for you at South Carolina State.”

The program that was created back in 2000 in an effort to increase the number of black male teachers, it also provides area high schoolers with mentors that through the program will help them focus on personal growth, academic excellence, finance, self awareness, self esteem, black history, leadership and advocacy. Since its inception the program has expanded to 10 states.

Dr. Rashad Anderson, an associate professor of teacher education and campus director for SC State’s Call Me MiSTER program calls the program a revolutionary, life changing experience.

Image: SC State University

“We are one of the top HBCUs in the country that educates African American male teachers,”…“and I am truly honored to work with some of the most brilliant, creative future Black male educators who are so powerful that one MiSTER can transform an entire school’s culture.”

Dr. Anderson has been part of the Call Me MiSTER program since 2017 and says this program is in part, an extension of what S.C. State was founded on back in 1869. A place where people of color could attend school, but also a location where black educators can learn how to hone in on their craft.