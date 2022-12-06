American Dream: Helping Columbia grow up – Straight up

Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.

You can learn more: www.raisingcolumbiasc.com and www.bhhsmidlands.com

