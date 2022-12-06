Benedict College receives reaffirmation of accreditation
Congratulations are in order for Benedict College.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congratulations are in order for Benedict College.
According to a press release the institution was reaffirmed for its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges.
According to the college, the 10-year reaffirmation was announced during the commission’s annual meeting today.
During the reaffirmation process, the college participated in a self-study, external peer reviews by committees both on-site and off-site and final validation from the SACSCOC board of trustees.