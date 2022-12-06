City of Columbia offices announce holiday closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced buildings and offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holidays.

City officials say buildings and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan.2 during the New Year’s holiday.

Emergency police, fire and rescue services may still be reached by calling 911.