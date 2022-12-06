Former V.P. Mike Pence holds book signing in S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in the Midlands Tuesday night.

The former Vice President was in the Palmetto state as a part of a tour to promote his New York Times best-seller entitled “So Help Me God”.

The event was held in front of a nearly packed crowd at Village Church in Blythewood.

Pence explaining that the title of the memoir saying it’s represents the oath of office taken by anyone elected as a public servant.

In the autobiography pence recounts his life in politics.

the former Vice President also made a stop in Rock Hill during Tuesday night’s book tour.