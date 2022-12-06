Workout Wednesday: 10 days – 10 exercises – 10 pounds

John Lawhorn explains how to lose 10 pounds in 10 days

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — The Holidays can make it hard to stick to your diet, but MUV Fitness’ John Lawhorn showed Tyler Ryan his routine that includes losing 10 pounds in 10 days, doing 10 exercises.

Lawhorn says to repeat this routine daily over two weeks:

100 crunches

90 jumping jacks

80 lunges

70 squats

60 seconds running in place

50 second plank

40 jumping jacks

30 squats

20 high knees

10 pushups

You can learn more from John Lawhorn on his Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/YoungNinoE