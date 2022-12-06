Workout Wednesday: 10 days – 10 exercises – 10 pounds
John Lawhorn explains how to lose 10 pounds in 10 days
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — The Holidays can make it hard to stick to your diet, but MUV Fitness’ John Lawhorn showed Tyler Ryan his routine that includes losing 10 pounds in 10 days, doing 10 exercises.
Lawhorn says to repeat this routine daily over two weeks:
100 crunches
90 jumping jacks
80 lunges
70 squats
60 seconds running in place
50 second plank
40 jumping jacks
30 squats
20 high knees
10 pushups
You can learn more from John Lawhorn on his Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/YoungNinoE