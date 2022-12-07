Fairfield officials charge man with attempted murder following shooting incident

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced 42 year-old Robert C. Coffey has been charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Authorities say Coffey was arrested following an incident on Dec. 3 in Winnsboro when he held a victim against her will, while he was armed with a handgun.

Coffey shot the victim before fleeing from the residence on Rockton Thruway, officials say. He was later located at a residence in Fort Mill and taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released, say officials.

Sheriff Montgomery says Coffey is awaiting a bond hearing at the Fairfield County Detention Center.