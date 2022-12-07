Local Living: Irmo Holiday Market and Columbia City Ballet’s Nutcracker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, some holiday events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands.

The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park.

Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and pictures with Santa are just some of the activities.

Admission is free to the Holiday Market.

The Nutcracker presented by Columbia City Ballet returns to the Koger Center for the annual holiday performances.

Tickets: $35 – $60

KogerCenterForTheArts.com

Saturday, December 10th, 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, December 11th, 3:00pm

Saturday, December 17th, 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, December 18th, 3:00pm