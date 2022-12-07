Prisma Health releases statement on senior vice president’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health offered their condolences to the family of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs, following his recent passing at the age of 64.

Officials say the nationally recognized leader promoted community health equity at Prisma Health and was regarded highly in the organization.

In a statement issued by Prisma Health, “Vince was well known across South Carolina and the country for operating programs and forging partnerships that delivered medical and social health services to historically underserved populations. His legacy will live on as we continue to build on the strong community health platform that he created. Our condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire community on the loss of this beloved servant-leader.”

In addition to this role with Prisma for more than 25 years, Ford also served in the South Carolina Chapter of the NAACP, the Richland One School Board, and Benedict College Board of Trustees.