Dawn Staley issues statement on Brittney Griner release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—USC Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley issued a statement on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s announced release.

The basketball star was taken into custody earlier this year at a Moscow airport for possessing vaping cartridges containing an illegal substance in Russia, say officials.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Staley says, “It’s an incredible day – we are so thankful to have our sister and friend coming home! Thanks first to God, who I believe has always had a plan for Brittney; thanks to the work of the Biden Administration – President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and more – and thanks to everyone who kept her name and story in the public eye during her detainment. My heart is full, but I know that the work is not over for BG; and we all need to continue to throw our arms around her as she processes everything that she has been through in these 293 days. As joyful as we are, I know BG would also want us to keep in our hearts and minds other Americans wrongfully detained overseas and their families and friends. We know what you are going through, and we continue to pray for you as well.”

Griner was sentenced to nine years before being released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.