Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead

A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8.

Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.

Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver was transported to Prisma Richland, say officials.

The incident is under investigation by Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.