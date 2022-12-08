SLED charges former Darlington correctional officers with Possession of Marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced two former Darlington County Correctional Officers were charged with Misconduct in Office and Possession of Marijuana, 1st offense.

According to arrest warrants, Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 possessed and used marijuana in the parking lot of the W. Glenn Campbell Detention while serving as a correctional officer for the Darlington County Detention Center. Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, was also charged with possession of marijuana.

The illegal substance was seized after a drug detection canine alerted authorities to Campbell’s and Scarborough’s vehicles, say authorities.

Campbell and Scarborough were booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.