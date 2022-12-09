Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.

Katelyn Grayum, with the community relations team at BCBS, says being at the warehouse is nothing short of heartwarming.

The donated Angel Tree gifts will be distributed next week.

For more information on how to give to the Salvation Army click here https://www.abccolumbia.com/salvation-army-angel-tree/