COMET Bus System to give free COVID-19 vaccines and gift cards to those eligible December 12th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card.

The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Officials say anyone eligible for their primary COVID-19 vaccine or any of the COVID boosters may drop in at the hub at COMET Central to receive their shot.

COMET Central is located at 1745 Sumter Street at the corner of Sumter and Laurel in downtown Columbia.

Officials say the limited supply of gift cards will only be given to those receiving an eligible COVID-19 vaccination or booster.