Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Jamil Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday on Jamil Road shortly before 6:00 PM.

According to the Coroner 68 year old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, of Columbia was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Jamil Road.

The Coroner says Gibbons was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.