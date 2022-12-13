Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award presented to Cayce, West Columbia Police Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia and Cayce Police Departments were awarded the Dominion Energy Crime Prevention Award from the SC Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA) on Dec.9 for their extensive input in the Business Watch Program.

The Business Watch Program is a neighborhood watch-like initiative comprised of Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber area business owners looking for ways to prevent crime at their businesses, say officials.

In a press release, West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce says, “This is a unique collaboration between our Chamber of Commerce and our neighboring police agency Cayce Police Department. By partnering with both, we can reduce crime and workloads for our police officers. This program also enables us to provide more opportunities for positive interactions with our business community and our citizens.”

The program helps provide businesses a method of sharing suspicious activity before a police report is necessary, created seasonal tips for safety and routine opportunities for Crime Prevention education, and provided regular updates for criminal activity occurring in the area.