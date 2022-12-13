New Edition kicks off ‘Legacy Tour’ at Colonial Life Arena

Grammy-nominated, R&B supergroup New Edition is kicking off their 30-city "Legacy Tour" in Colonial Life Arena on March 9.

New Edition began their iconic career forty years ago in 1983 with their #1 debut album Candy Girl. Comprised of Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, the group has won many awards including BET’s “Lifetime Achievement” awards.

Officials say the influential group is set to perform new hits that weren’t performed in 2022’s “The Culture Tour.”

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are also joining the group in a “must-see lineup” that includes appearances by Keith Sweat, and the original members of GUY and TANK (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. online only at Ticketmaster.com.

Any remaining tickets after the general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open, say officials.

Prices range from $59.50 to $179.50.