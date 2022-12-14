SC AG says Tik-Tok inappropriate, calls for label change in App Store

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is among several AG’s calling on Apple and Google to stop labeling Tik Tok as ‘teen-appropriate’ in their app stores.

The coalition says the social media app’s content has a lot of controversial content that involves drugs, alcohol, sexual content and eating disorders.

So far there’s been no comment from Apple, Google, or Tik-Tok.