Local Living: Santa Land and the Nutcracker Ballet
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can check out Santa Land in Lugoff.
According to organizers, the Santa Land Event is Friday December 16,2022 from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm at the Lugoff Fire Headquarters.
You can Drive-Thru the station to see Santa – and you are asked to stay in your vehicles.
Columbia City Ballet’s annual performances of the Nutcracker continue this weekend.
The ballet takes center stage at the Koger Center for the Arts on December 17, 2022 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and on December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm.
Tickets range from $35 to $60, for more information click here https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1217
The ballet takes center stage at the Koger Center for the Arts on December 17, 2022 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and on December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm.
Tickets range from $35 to $60, for more information click here https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1217