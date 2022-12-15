Local Living: Santa Land and the Nutcracker Ballet

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
Crysty Vaughan,
Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can check out Santa Land in Lugoff.

According to organizers, the Santa Land Event is Friday December 16,2022 from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm at the Lugoff Fire Headquarters.
You can Drive-Thru the station to see Santa – and you are asked to stay in your vehicles.
Columbia City Ballet’s annual performances of the Nutcracker continue this weekend.
The ballet takes center stage at the Koger Center for the Arts on December 17, 2022 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and on December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm.
Tickets range from $35 to $60, for more information click here https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1217

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts