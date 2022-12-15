Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft.
Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:
- Use an Amazon locker at a local store
- Point a security camera at your front door
- Get your package delivered to work or to a neighbor’s house
- Require a signature on your delivery