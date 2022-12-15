Tips to prevent package theft during the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft.

Authorities say you should follow some or all of these steps to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages:

Use an Amazon locker at a local store

Point a security camera at your front door

Get your package delivered to work or to a neighbor’s house

Require a signature on your delivery