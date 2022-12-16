Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road.

Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a man got out of a vehicle and shot Tucker several times.

According to investigators, the man then approached Tucker on the ground and shot him again .

Rose Gold’s security cameras caught the murder of Tucker on video. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says this is one of the most brutal murders he has ever seen.

“I’ve been involved in investigating part of a lot of different murders and I think the one I’m talking about today is probably one of the most viscous and cold-blooded that I’ve seen in my career,” says Sheriff Lott.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the shooter, 36-year-old Mikal Keller, is now in custody.

Keller was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“(Keller) was here to commit a murder and that’s what he did. This was an execution. If you look at that video, that was a cold-blooded execution. No connection whatsoever between Ricardo and Keller at all. Except that he was there to execute him and that’s what he did,” says Sheriff Lott.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department discovered that Keller was wanted for another murder and home invasion in Elkton, Maryland in August. But authorities were unable to track him down until yesterday.

Sheriff Lott is asking anyone in the community with additional information to either contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.