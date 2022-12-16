Columbia Police seizes weapons, narcotics from apartment

Officers from the Columbia Police Department narcotics unit says they confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash from a House Street residence this week.
Jessica Mejia,
Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

Authorities say they seized $4,200 in cash, 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana and two guns from the apartment after citizens communicated concerns about criminal activity.

