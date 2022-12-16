Dept. of Employment and Workforce: SC unemployment rate 3.3% in November

The Department of Employment and Workforce says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October.

That being said, there are still nearly 10,000 more people working in the state than at the same time last year.

Officials say the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3%.