Gas leak repaired following car crash

A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A gas leak has been repaired after a car crashed into a natural gas line pump station yesterday.

It happened at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Beltline.

Columbia Police say the passengers in the crash were taken to a hospital and an officer who felt ill after responding to the scene later recovered.