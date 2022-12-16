Military Matters: Military vaccination mandate passes in Senate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Military Matters, we continue our coverage on military vaccines.

The Senate passed a massive military policy bill today that would direct the defense department to lift a COVID vaccination mandate for service members.

The bipartisan bill would authorize a 4.6% pay increase for troops.

It also would do away with the Military vaccination mandate, which was a known republican priority.

The bill now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.