Military Matters: Military vaccination mandate passes in Senate
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Military Matters, we continue our coverage on military vaccines.
The Senate passed a massive military policy bill today that would direct the defense department to lift a COVID vaccination mandate for service members.
The bipartisan bill would authorize a 4.6% pay increase for troops.
It also would do away with the Military vaccination mandate, which was a known republican priority.
The bill now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.