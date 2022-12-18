Multiple arrests lead to seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Special Operations units have made multiple arrests resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics.

On Friday December 9, 19-year-old Ahmari Milhouse was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Investigators say Special Operations units were following up on a vehicle pursuit and went to the driver’s residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was brandishing was discovered to be stolen out of Beaufort County.

On Thursday, December 8 a traffic safety checkpoint on Stilton Road resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Rodriquez Mack of Bowman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (Molly), according to investigators.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, says an investigation into a November 28 shooting between two vehicles at a Crossover Road location resulted in 18-year-old Alexander Bloodworth being charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III. The illegal substance was discovered to be an altered and highly concentrated form of marijuana.

Nasir Washington, 18, charged with murder in connection with a November 28 shooting death was initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Investigators say he was later served another warrant for breach of peace in connection with a December 1 shootout at a Chestnut Street fast food location across the street from a school.

Spec Ops and investigators have during these investigations seized eight firearms, including rifles, a shotgun, several handguns, a drum magazine for a handgun, ammunition, as well as multiple containers containing a highly concentrated marijuana derivative, marijuana, digital scales, grinders, and marijuana-laced brownies. One of the weapons seized may violate federal law.

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” says Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”

More charges across multiple jurisdictions are expected as the investigations continues.