Local Living: A look at some holiday light displays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Tis the season for Christmas lights and the Midlands has some annual displays you can check out.

Here are a few:

You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm.

You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You can also check out Santa’s Village and more.

For more information, tickets, hours click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-at-riverbanks

You can drive to Saluda Shoals for Holiday Lights on the River. Organizers say it features more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.

Holiday Lights on the River is $25/Car.

For information on dates, tickets and more, click here

https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-0

The South Carolina State Fair will light up with ‘Carolina Lights. Organizers say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays. The Light show will run through December 26th, it is closed on Christmas Day.

For more information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights/