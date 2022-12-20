Snow day at Hyatt Park Elementary

It was snowing in Columbia today but only students at Hyatt Park Elementary School got to see it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It was snowing in Columbia today but only students at Hyatt Park Elementary School got to see it.

Students at Hyatt Park Elementary had a snow day, thanks to snow machines donated by Riverbank Zoo & Garden and St. Michael’s and All Angels Church.

“I’ve held back tears all day today just seeing the joy on the kids faces when they came out not only to see the snow but a lot of the don’t get to see Santa either. So that was pretty powerful as well,” says Danielle Reilly, who is the Principal at Hyatt Park Elementary School.

Principal Danielle Reilly says some students have never seen snow or Santa in person.

“A lot of adults and kids took pictures with Santa for the first time and even some children loved my air jordans,” says Santa.

One of his elves enjoying the snow but also hard at work.

“My job duties? Making people happy and taking pictures with Santa,” says Makiya Boyd who is a student at Hyatt Park Elementary School.

Each grade played in the snow and had a chance to ask Santa for toys, all but one.

“I make my own toys. . teddy bears and train,” says Boyd.

Santa says the snow didn’t stop students from asking him hard questions. “Some of the children have been very inquisitive about where Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer is, am I going to make a couple of rounds to city hall, the statehouse. These kids are highly intelligent.”