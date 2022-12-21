Columbia Fire Dept. urges safety when heating homes this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we deal with these cold temperatures, the Columbia Fire Department is urging safety when it comes to heating your home.

Fire officials say if you plan on using your fireplace, be sure to have a professional inspect your chimney at least once a year, and a have a sturdy screen to prevent flying sparks.

If you use a space heater, do not use an extension cord and keep a clear distance around the space heater.