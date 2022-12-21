SCDOT pre-treating roadways, bridges ahead of holiday rush

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, employees are working to prepare the roads for motorists ahead of the cold weather.

SCDOT workers are out today pre-treating roadways and bridges to prevent the build up of ice and snow and the department is also continuing to monitor weather conditions.

Motorists are being urged to use caution while driving as ice and snow can be hazardous.

If travel is essential drivers should use extreme caution, reduce speeds and stay clear of crews cleaning and de-icing.

In case of an emergency motorists are being advised to dial *47 for SCDOT State Highway Emergency Program Assistance.