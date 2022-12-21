The City of Columbia issues statement on solid waste services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia released a statement pertaining to the collection services provided by the Solid Waste Division.

In a statement, City officials say, “Normally, the Division experiences delayed collections due to higher volumes of trash in late fall and early winter. The Division likes to call this time of year “leaf season”. During this year’s leaf season, Solid Waste has been working 60 hours per week since Thanksgiving to keep up with the collection.”

Multiple departments have helped the Division stay adequately staffed and have proper equipment to maintain the weekly scheduled yard trash services. The Division was able to provide an additional service due to new equipment.

Residents can drop off bagged leaves in new roll off dumpsters until the end of January. The dumpsters are being moved weekly to different City parks.

Through tireless efforts, the Solid Waste staff have kept Columbia beautiful.