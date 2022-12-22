Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend.

The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro.

Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23 through December 24 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The SC Emergency Management Division provides the following cold weather tips:

· Dress for the weather outside. Adding layers will keep you warm.

· Check on elderly and at-risk relatives and neighbors due to the increased potential for power outages and cold temperatures.

· Bring pets indoors. Ensure livestock have access to potable water (not frozen) and adequate feed.

· Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking. (WARNING: Never run a generator indoors or burn charcoal briquettes. DO NOT leave a fire or candles unattended.)

· Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

For more information about accessing the center call 803-635-5511.