Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a verbal dispute with an ex-girlfriend. The argument escalated to Henderson committing property vandalism.

The female told deputies that Henderson grabbed a firearm from his car, shot her, and fled the scene after she told him she was calling the police, say authorities.

The responding deputies found the female lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

SLED agents were able to locate Henderson one week later in a car outside a home in Orangeburg. He was arrested following a car chase.