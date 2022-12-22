Saluda County deputies arrest two men on murder charges

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus.

Authorities say Earl Valentine is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Montavis Barnes is charged with Accessory to Murder after the body of Mr. Cyrus was located on Nov. 19 in the Monetta area on Highland Farm Road.

Mr. Cyrus’ death was ruled a homicide by multiple gun shot wounds by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.