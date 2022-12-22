Saluda County deputies arrest two men on murder charges

The Saluda County Sheriff's Office announced arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2022 12 22 At 104144 Am

Courtesy: Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Earl Valentine is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Montavis Barnes is charged with Accessory to Murder  after the body of Mr. Cyrus was located on Nov. 19 in the Monetta area on Highland Farm Road.

Mr. Cyrus’ death was ruled a homicide by multiple gun shot wounds by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

