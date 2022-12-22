Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm.
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm.
From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops.
The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The Operation culminated with 19 arrests, 16 illegal firearms and multiple firearms parts, 29 grams of Fentanyl, 56 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of cocaine, 388 grams of illegal mushrooms, 75 grams of methamphetamine, and 5 pounds of marijuana.
In addition, $94,322 was also seized.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of this operation:
Ervin Bradley of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Lee County.
Derrick Smith of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Florence County
Kenneth Kirkland of Timmonsville, SC – Trafficking crack
cocaine, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of a
weapon during a violent crime
Travis Wise of Albuquerque – Trafficking crack cocaine,
Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of a weapon during
a violent crime
Allegra Cooper of Charlottesville, VA – Violation of SC Gun
law and Possession of marijuana
Michael Davis of North Chesterfield, VA – Violation of SC
Gun law and Possession of marijuana
Quantz Davis of Richmond, VA – Violation of SC gun law and
Possession of marijuana
Vincent Davis of North Charleston, VA – Violation of SC gun
law and possession of marijuana
Anthony Frierson of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Sumter County
Carlos T. Tucker of Pooler, GA – Violation of SC Gun law and
Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
Carlos Z. Tucker of Summerville, SC – Violation of SC Gun
law and Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
Canii Z. Tucker of Ladson, SC – Violation of SC Gun law and
Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
Trence Hollis of Wendell, NC – Wanted by US Marshalls
Michael Reardon of Chevy Chase, MD – Trafficking
methamphetamine
Robert Lynch of North FT Myers, FL – Trafficking cocaine,
trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute
marijuana
De’vantae D Robinson of Ft Myers, FL – Trafficking cocaine,
trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute
marijuana
Ernest L Perkins of Pikeville, NC – Possession with the intent
to distribute marijuana and Possession with intent to distribute
methamphetamine
Matthew Flora of Clear water, FL – Trafficking cocaine,
Possession with the intent to distribute psilocybin mushroom,
Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession
of a weapon during a violent crime
Christopher Allen of Yorktown, VA – Failure to stop for blue
Lewis Julian of Yorktown, VA – Possession of Fentanyl