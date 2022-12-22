Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm.

From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops.

The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Operation culminated with 19 arrests, 16 illegal firearms and multiple firearms parts, 29 grams of Fentanyl, 56 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of cocaine, 388 grams of illegal mushrooms, 75 grams of methamphetamine, and 5 pounds of marijuana.

In addition, $94,322 was also seized.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of this operation:

Ervin Bradley of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Lee County.

Derrick Smith of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Florence County

Kenneth Kirkland of Timmonsville, SC – Trafficking crack

cocaine, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of a

weapon during a violent crime

Travis Wise of Albuquerque – Trafficking crack cocaine,

Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of a weapon during

a violent crime

Allegra Cooper of Charlottesville, VA – Violation of SC Gun

law and Possession of marijuana

Michael Davis of North Chesterfield, VA – Violation of SC

Gun law and Possession of marijuana

Quantz Davis of Richmond, VA – Violation of SC gun law and

Possession of marijuana

Vincent Davis of North Charleston, VA – Violation of SC gun

law and possession of marijuana

Anthony Frierson of Sumter, SC – Wanted by Sumter County

Carlos T. Tucker of Pooler, GA – Violation of SC Gun law and

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Carlos Z. Tucker of Summerville, SC – Violation of SC Gun

law and Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Canii Z. Tucker of Ladson, SC – Violation of SC Gun law and

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Trence Hollis of Wendell, NC – Wanted by US Marshalls

Michael Reardon of Chevy Chase, MD – Trafficking

methamphetamine

Robert Lynch of North FT Myers, FL – Trafficking cocaine,

trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute

marijuana

De’vantae D Robinson of Ft Myers, FL – Trafficking cocaine,

trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with the intent to distribute

marijuana

Ernest L Perkins of Pikeville, NC – Possession with the intent

to distribute marijuana and Possession with intent to distribute

methamphetamine

Matthew Flora of Clear water, FL – Trafficking cocaine,

Possession with the intent to distribute psilocybin mushroom,

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession

of a weapon during a violent crime

Christopher Allen of Yorktown, VA – Failure to stop for blue

Lewis Julian of Yorktown, VA – Possession of Fentanyl