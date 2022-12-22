Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia.

The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County.

SCDNR stocks almost 30,000 trout yearly in the lower Saluda from December through February.

Officials say this maintains trout populations in the region.