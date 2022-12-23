Gate runner shot after attempting illegal entrance into Shaw AFB

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Shaw Air Force Base officials say a 20th Security Forces Squadron Airman shot and injured a person illegally trying to enter the military base around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The injured person was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, say authorities.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, 20th Fisher Wing Commander Col. Kristoffer Smith says, “Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. More information will be made available once released.