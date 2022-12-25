Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures.

This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility.

Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.

Craig Currey, Transitions CEO says the facility will also be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day regardless of the temperature.

The SC Emergency Management Division provides the following cold weather tips:

· Dress for the weather outside. Adding layers will keep you warm.

· Check on elderly and at-risk relatives and neighbors due to the increased potential for power outages and cold temperatures.

· Bring pets indoors. Ensure livestock have access to potable water (not frozen) and adequate feed.

· Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking. (WARNING: Never run a generator indoors or burn charcoal briquettes. DO NOT leave a fire or candles unattended.)

· Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

For more information about accessing the center call 803-635-5511.